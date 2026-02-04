CM Vigilance re-arrests ACS officer Nupur Bora in land fraud case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Nupur Bora has been re-arrested by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell (CM's-SVC) in connection with alleged large-scale corruption linked to illegal land mutations. The fresh arrest followed the detection of serious irregularities in land records during an ongoing investigation. Nupur Bora was also serving as a Circle Officer in Barpeta and Goroimari.

An FIR against Bora had earlier been lodged with the CM's-SVC by the Barpeta District Commissioner and the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of the Barpeta Revenue Circle, following which Case No. 32/25 was registered. The officer has been accused of fraudulently mutating land in the names of several individuals by bypassing mandatory registration procedures, allegedly in exchange for large sums of money. Investigations by the CM's-SVC reportedly brought to light several incriminating facts. Acting on these inputs, the CM's-SVC conducted a raid in Barpeta, during which land documents related to around 524 suspicious individuals were seized. These documents were sent to the concerned authorities for verification.

