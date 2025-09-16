Cricket Is Not War: Family Of Kashmir Terror Victim Rejects Boycott Calls

Niraj Udhwani, a Dubai-based finance executive who was in India for a family event, was among the 26 civilians killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22. He and his wife, Aayushi, had traveled to Kashmir following a wedding in Shimla, unaware of the tragic fate that awaited them.

In the wake of their profound loss, the Udhwani family has consciously chosen not to support the rising voices demanding India’s withdrawal from sporting contests involving Pakistan. Speaking to the media, the family clarified they did not object to India’s participation in the Asia Cup clash against Pakistan, held on Sunday in Dubai.

“Cricket and terrorism are not the same, they should never be equated,” said a relative, emphasizing the clear boundary between personal tragedy and the country’s athletic commitments.