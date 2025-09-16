Cricket Is Not War: Family Of Kashmir Terror Victim Rejects Boycott Calls

Guwahati: Even though India-Pakistan cricket matches frequently ignite political controversy, the family of a recent terror victim from Jaipur believes that sports should remain untouched by violence and grief.
Niraj Udhwani, a Dubai-based finance executive who was in India for a family event, was among the 26 civilians killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22. He and his wife, Aayushi, had traveled to Kashmir following a wedding in Shimla, unaware of the tragic fate that awaited them.
In the wake of their profound loss, the Udhwani family has consciously chosen not to support the rising voices demanding India’s withdrawal from sporting contests involving Pakistan. Speaking to the media, the family clarified they did not object to India’s participation in the Asia Cup clash against Pakistan, held on Sunday in Dubai.
“Cricket and terrorism are not the same, they should never be equated,” said a relative, emphasizing the clear boundary between personal tragedy and the country’s athletic commitments.
Another family member remarked that decisions regarding India’s participation in international competitions rest with governing sports authorities, and warned that pulling out of such events could negatively impact India’s global standing.
“Boycotts don’t lead to solutions,” one family member added, noting that India’s emphatic seven-wicket win over Pakistan served as a strong answer on the pitch. “That defeat was sufficient. Let the cricketers stick to what they do best. Political statements have their own place, and this isn’t it.''
The match, part of an ICC-sanctioned multinational tournament, garnered support from various leaders, including BJP MP and former sports minister Anurag Thakur, who defended India’s involvement by referring to international obligations and the sport's global context.
Niraj, who had tied the knot with Aayushi in February 2023, was an alumnus of the Indian High School in Dubai. The couple did not have children.
After the incident, Aayushi returned to Dubai, where the family continues to grapple with the emotional aftermath of the tragedy.
While incidents of terrorism often stir intense national emotions, the Udhwani family’s stance offers a thoughtful and mature viewpoint one that separates national sorrow from the realm of sports, and calls for a composed and responsible response to such devastating events.
