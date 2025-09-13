Nation Comes First Not Cricket : Uddhav Calls India-Pak Match a 'National Insult'

At a press conference in Mumbai, Thackeray questioned the government’s decision to allow the match. “Should we play cricket with Pakistan when our soldiers are being killed? This is not just a game, it's a joke on our patriotism,” he said.

He blamed the BJP-led central government and asked why it was silent when national emotions were being ignored. Thackeray also reminded people of his father Bal Thackeray’s stand, saying, “My father always said no cricket with Pakistan until terrorism stops.”

Uddhav announced state-wide protests across Maharashtra on September 14, the day of the match. The Shiv Sena (UBT) women’s wing will lead a campaign called “Sindoor Raksha Abhiyan”, where women will send vermilion (sindoor) to Prime Minister Modi to symbolize the pain and sacrifice of soldiers’ families.