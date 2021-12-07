Crime against children: Conviction rate poor in Assam

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: During the period from 2018 to 2020, total 16, 677 cases of crime against children were registered across Assam. Total 17,286 people were arrested but only 248 people were convicted.

According to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), in Assam, 5,447 cases of crime against children were registered in 2018. The total number of cases charge-sheeted was 3,334; 81 cases were convicted; 5,851 persons were arrested; 3,458 persons were charge-sheeted and 85 persons were convicted. In 2019, 6,608 cases of crime against children were registered. The total number of cases charge-sheeted was 3,710; 97 cases were convicted; 5,462 persons were arrested; 4,186 persons were charge-sheeted; and 98 persons were convicted.

In 2020, 4,622 cases of crime against children were registered. The total number of cases charge-sheeted was 2,863; 57 cases were convicted; 5,973 persons were arrested; 3,388 persons were charge-sheeted; and 65 persons were convicted. Among the arrested people, 5,941 were males and 32 were females. In the same year, 655 persons were acquitted, including 11 females.

Among the other north-eastern States, during these three years, total 6 persons were convicted for crime against children in Arunachal Pradesh. In Manipur, 20 people were convicted while in Meghalaya 225 people were convicted in these three years. In Mizoram, 174 people were convicted, in Nagaland 28 people were convicted while in Tripura total 82 people were convicted for crime against children.

Also Read: Steady rise in crime against children in Assam

Also watch:



