Crises can’t destroy India as it has Sanatan Dharma: Mohan Bhagwat

Kotputli-Behror: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that crises do not have the power to destroy India because the country has Sanatan Dharma.

“Crises do not have the power to destroy India, India is not just a piece of land, India is Sanatan, India is with Sanatan Dharma, India has Sanatan Dharma,” Bhagwat said during a visit to Balnath Ashram here on Tuesday.

Bhagwat participated in the Mahamrityunjay Mahayagya in the ashram. He spoke about the importance of uplifting the vulnerable in the society.

“We should make efforts to progress our brothers who are poor backwards in society. We should uplift them by giving them whatever we have,” Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat received blessings from Guru Peeth Mahant Bastinath, the Chief seer of the ashram. He offered Bastinath a dupatta, shawl, and coconut.

Bastinath expressed gratitude to Bhagwat for attending the Mahayagya. He said that the Yagya tradition is being carried out to take the Sanatan culture forward. All Hindu society participates in the Yagya without any discrimination or untouchability, Bastinath said.

Earlier in the day, Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the need to eliminate the untouchability completely from the country.

Addressing an RSS gathering at the Indira Gandhi Sports Ground in Alwar, Bhagwat said, “This (untouchability) feeling must be completely eradicated. This change must be brought about by transforming the mindset of society. Social harmony is the key to driving this transformation.”

Bhagwat called on the volunteers to embody five key areas in their lives: social harmony, environmental conservation, family awareness, a sense of self, and civic discipline. He added that when the volunteers incorporate these values into their lives, society will follow.

He noted that next year marks the 100 years of the RSS. He urged the volunteers to fully understand the ideas behind the work they do and to always keep those principles in mind while performing their duties.

He emphasized the need to strengthen the nation, “Our nation has to be made strong.”

“We said in our prayers that this is a Hindu nation because the Hindu society is responsible for it. If something good happens in this country, the glory of Hindu society increases, and if something goes wrong, Hindu society is held accountable as it is the steward of the nation,” Bhagwat added.

The RSS Chief, further stated that making the nation prosperous and powerful requires hard work and collective effort.

He explained that what we call Hinduism is, in fact, a universal human religion — a religion of humanity that seeks the welfare of all. (ANI)

