Assam Govt Grants Rs. 10,000 Each to 7,817 Durga Puja Committees

Funds disbursed to DCs to support smooth, vibrant celebrations across the State.
Image of Goddess Durga's statue on the left and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's tweet on the right
Guwahati:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that the State Government has sanctioned a grant of Rs. 10,000 each to 7,817 Durga Puja committees across Assam.

The Chief Minister informed that the funds have already been released to the District Commissioners for disbursal to the respective puja committees in their districts.

“The government remains steadfast in its effort to uphold our rich cultural traditions and support community-led celebrations that strengthen social harmony and heritage,” Sarma said in a post on X.

The move comes as part of the government’s annual support to community organisations for ensuring vibrant and inclusive festive celebrations.

