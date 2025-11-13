Cryptocurrency Scam Crackdown: ED Attaches ₹21.71 Crore from Chirag Tomar

As per the reports, the attached properties include nine immovable assets located in Delhi, registered in the names of Tomar, his family members, and close associates, namely Rahul Anand, Akash Vaish, and Piyush Prashar.

On further probe into the matter, the ED had revealed that the accused operated a sophisticated cyber network that targeted unsuspecting investors through fake websites and phishing links resembling legitimate cryptocurrency platforms.

According to the officials, the investigation has further uncovered that the scam had swindled nearly $20 million (₹166 crore) from victims around the world. The funds collected through these fraudulent means were reportedly laundered via crypto wallets and layered bank transfers. These are eventually being invested in high-value real estate and luxury assets across India.