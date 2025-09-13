Top Headlines

Cultural Groups Welcome PM Modi with Traditional Performances in Guwahati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold roadshow today in Guwahati as part of his two-day visit to Assam
Image of diverse communities performing their cultural dances to welcome PM Modi in Assam

Published on

Guwahati: Exuberant scenes unfolded outside Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Saturday as diverse cultural groups gathered to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in Assam for a two-day visit.

Wearing traditional attire, artists from different communities performed songs and dances, showcasing the state’s vibrant cultural heritage. Locals thronged the area to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Later today, Modi is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Guwahati before attending a series of programmes, including a special tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and the launch of infrastructure projects worth over ₹19,000 crore.

