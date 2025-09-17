Cyclist Succumbs to Injuries in Nalbari, Speeding Biker Flees From the Spot

Nalbari: A tragic road accident at Balla Chowk in Tihu under Assam’s Nalbari district claimed the life of a cyclist and left two others seriously injured on Tuesday.

According to reports, a speeding motorcycle rammed into a cyclist, identified as Naresh Basumatary. He sustained critical injuries and later succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Two others, Khanikar Khaklary and Shivam Kalita were also seriously injured in the collision and are currently receiving medical care.

Speeding biker flee from the spot. Eyewitnesses from the locality alleged that the motorcycle was travelling at high speed, leading to the fatal crash.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.