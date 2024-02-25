Dalai Lama preaches on 15th day of Tibetan New Year at Dharamshala

Dharamshala: Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on the occasion of Chotrul Duechen on Saturday, gave a short general teaching from the Jataka Tales at the Main Tibetan Temple, Tsuglagkhang, in the Himachal Pradesh hill town of Dharamshala.

Over 3,000 Tibetan followers, including Buddhist monks, nuns and foreigners from different parts of the world, were in attendance at the spiritual discourse.

Chotrul Duechen is the day of offerings and celebrated on the 15th day of the 1st Tibetan month. The day which means the Great Day of Miraculous Manifestations," is one of the four Buddhist festivals commemorating four events in the life of the Buddha.

Tenzin Lobsang, an exiled Tibetan, said, "It's the full moon day and the 15th day of the Tibetan New Year, which is very precious for all of us. Many people have come here to have a glimpse of his holiness, the Dalai Lama. So this is a very special occasion for all Tibetans and people from the Himalayan region."

Gasela, a Spanish tourist, said, "It was a very special occasion for me when I saw the Dalai Lama. I became a little emotional but I feel very strong energy... It was very special. He is quite significant for everyone. Everyone knows him in Spain where I came from and I am very happy to be a part of this event here."

Youdon Aukatsang, an MP in exile, said, "This is the 15th day of Losar, the Tibetan New Year and it is a very special day for all of us. This is the year of Dragon and every year on the 15th day of Losar, his holiness traditionally presides over and gives teachings that are very precious and significant." (ANI)

