Deadline Approaches: Silchar Vendors Must Apply for Vending IDs by December 1

Silchar: Silchar Municipal Corporation has issued an important reminder to all roadside vendors operating near Sadarghat and adjacent areas who have not yet applied for their vending ID under Zone-13. Vendors are required to collect and submit completed application forms at the Corporation’s office between 26 November and 1 December 2025.

The Corporation has warned that failing to apply within this specified period may lead to difficulties in obtaining vending identification in the future, potentially affecting vendors’ ability to continue their business legally.

In a bid to prioritise beneficiaries, vendors registered under the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PMSVANIDHI) scheme will be given first preference during the application process. However, in the event of receiving a high volume of applications, the Corporation has stated that approval of vending IDs will be conducted via a transparent lottery system to ensure fairness.

This initiative forms part of Silchar Municipal Corporation’s broader efforts to formalise and regulate street vending activities, bringing them into a structured framework that supports vendors while maintaining orderly urban management.

Officials emphasise that integrating vendor operations under official regulation not only protects the livelihoods of many small-scale entrepreneurs but also promotes hygiene, safety, and compliance with municipal laws. Vendors are encouraged to participate actively in the exercise, utilising the opportunity to secure legal recognition and access relevant schemes designed to boost their businesses.

The Corporation’s directive underscores the growing importance of street vending in the local economy and the need for balanced governance that supports economic activity and public order.