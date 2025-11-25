Key Social Reform and Opposition Protests Mark Day 1 of Assam Assembly

Guwahati: The Winter Session of the Assam Assembly began on November 25, Monday, with a packed legislative agenda and a wave of protests by Opposition parties, turning the first day into a politically charged one. Several major amendment bills were introduced by cabinet ministers in the presence of Speaker Biswajit Daimary, while multiple Opposition groups staged demonstrations both inside and outside the Assembly premises.

The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, a major social reform initiative which aims to end polygamy in the state was tabled in the assembly today. The government also introduced the Land Ceiling Act Amendment for tea garden labour lines, which seeks to resume surplus land from tea estates for settlement and welfare of tea garden workers.

Another important legislation was the Prevention of Animal Cruelty Amendment, which proposes allowing traditional Magh Bihu buffalo fights under strict regulation. The Assam District Land Tribunal Bill, 2025, the Modern Autonomous Council Ordinance Bill, and amendments to the Registration (Assam Amendment) Act, 2022 were also presented to streamline administrative processes and land dispute mechanisms.

CM Sarma also laid the report of Justice (retd) T.U. Mehta Commission, which examined the large-scale violence surrounding the 1983 Assembly elections. The government further circulated printed copies of the Tewary Commission report, which also probed the 1983 disturbances and the Nellie massacre.