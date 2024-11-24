Deeply Painful, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Jharkhand Results

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who played the key role in making strategies for the BJP in the Jharkhand Assembly election, said, "The loss in Jharkhand is deeply painful for me, personally. I've witnessed the unwavering dedication and relentless efforts of our karyakartas in Jharkhand, who gave their all in this election. We fought with a vision to protect the state from infiltration and to lead it on the path of development, fulfilling the aspirations of students and youth."

"However, we must humbly accept the mandate of the people, for that is the true essence of democracy. In these challenging times, we will stand firmly with our karyakartas, offering them unwavering support and solidarity."

