Deepor Beel as eco-sensitive zone; Draft notification before Assam Cabinet soon

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in connection with the declaration of Deepor Beel as an eco-sensitive zone came up for hearing before the Gauhati High Court, and the state government's submission on the matter was placed before it, stating that a draft notification declaring the Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary as an eco-sensitive zone has already been prepared and the same will be placed before the state Cabinet for approval within a period of two weeks.

The case (PIL/18/2023) involves petitioners Pramod Kalita, Sonesh Teron, and Dipak Terang, versus the Union of India and 17 others. The petitioners raised concerns about environmental issues related to Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary. The bench of Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam took cognizance of the affidavit filed by Assam's Advocate General D. Saikia in terms of the order passed by the HC on December 7, 2023.

The order dated December 7, 2023, addressed a compliance report submitted by K.P. Pathak, standing counsel of the Forest Department, on November 23, 2023. According to the compliance report, a proposal for the approval of the revised draft Notification for declaring the Eco-Sensitive Zone of the Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary was presented to the Cabinet Meeting on November 16, 2023. However, the Cabinet requested modifications and sought clarifications on the draft, and the matter was said to be under review. The order instructed the Government of Assam to issue a notification declaring the eco-sensitive zone of Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary by January 18.

In the latest affidavit, D. Saikia, Advocate General, Assam, submitted that a draft notification has already been prepared and will be placed before the State Cabinet for approval within a period of two weeks. After approval from the Cabinet, the same shall be forwarded to the Central Government for final approval.

The Advocate General submitted that the process may take around six weeks' time. So, the HC bench asked for the matter to be listed after six weeks.

