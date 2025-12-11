Def Leppard to Kick Off 2026 India Tour in Shillong on March 25

Guwahati: UK’s Greatest Arena Rock Band, Def Leppard, are set to electrify Shillong on March 25, 2026, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Polo Grounds, marking a major milestone for the Northeast’s growing live-music scene. The concert opens their three-city India tour, followed by Mumbai on March 27 and Bengaluru on March 29.
General On-Sale of tickets for the tour goes live at 12 PM on December 13, 2025, exclusively on BookMyShow.
Rising to global fame in the 1980s, Def Leppard became one of rock’s most enduring acts with their distinctive blend of hard rock, soaring harmonies and era-defining albums like Pyromania and Hysteria. With over 100 million records sold, two RIAA Diamond albums, and their 2019 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the band remains a powerhouse on the world stage.
Lead vocalist Joe Elliott said, “We’re excited to announce our India tour dates in 2026. Playing for our fans in India is thrilling for us.” Guitarist Phil Collen added, “We are delighted to finally make it to India next year. It’s going to be an incredible night for all the fans!”
Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, said, “This tour marks a significant moment for rock culture in India. Def Leppard have shaped the soundtrack of millions of lives around the world, and bringing their first full-scale headliner tour to India is a shared celebration of music history, fan devotion and the power of live experiences. India is entering a new chapter in live entertainment, one where legendary global acts are returning to our stages and rock music is finding a renewed, passionate audience. Our role at BookMyShow Live is to help shape that landscape, to make it possible for artists of this stature to meet the listeners who have carried their music for so long.”
The tour is part of BookMyShow Live’s Bandland On Tour series and is supported by tourism partner Meghalaya: The Abode of Clouds, The Best, with event partner The Circus. The announcement strengthens the Northeast’s rising profile in the global concert map, coming just days after major international shows by Blue in Shillong and Post Malone in Guwahati.
Organisers and industry observers say Shillong’s selection as the tour opener reflects the city’s deep musical heritage and its enthusiastic audience, solidifying its place as one of India’s most vibrant live-music destinations.