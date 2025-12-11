Elephant Collapses on National Highway in Kaziranga, Dies After Treatment

Kaziranga: An unusual and alarming incident was reported on NH-715 near Kaziranga on Thursday when a privately–owned safari elephant collapsed on the highway and died later. The female elephant, named Swarnamoyi, had completed two safari trips in the morning and was being taken back to the camp when she began to lose control and fell unconscious on the road. The mahut, who was riding her at the time, managed to get down moments before the collapse, narrowly escaping injury.

Veterinary doctors arrived at the spot and immediately began treatment. According to the attending veterinarian, Swarnamoyi’s body temperature had dropped sharply, likely due to the cold weather, causing her to lose consciousness. He added that the elephant had undergone routine health checks and was found fit earlier in the day.

However, despite continued treatment, the 50-year-old elephant could not be saved.

The mahout said the elephant was healthy and had been doing regular safari trips without any issues. The incident has sparked fresh allegations of negligence, with some locals claiming that elephants used for private safaris are not given proper care or adequate rest.

Questions have also been raised about the risks tourists might face in such situations. The veterinarian clarified that monthly health checkups are conducted and the elephants are trained, but sudden weather impacts can still occur.

The collapse and eventual death of Swarnamoyi has revived concerns regarding the safety standards of private elephant safaris in the Kaziranga region, as well as the overall welfare of the animals used in the tourism industry.