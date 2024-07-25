Deficit rainfall in Northeast states after deluge

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A weird turn of nature was witnessed across the Northeast states as the rainfall in all NE states, including Assam, marked a drastic departure from the norm, with deficient rainfall recorded in the week ending July 24. The deficient rainfall was recorded between minus (-) 33 and -61 percent of the normal rainfall experienced during this time.

The data on rainfall distribution for the week ending July 24, 2024, was released by the Regional Metereological Centre, Guwahati, under the India Metereological Department. This data revealed the deficiency in rainfall recorded during the week from July 18 to 24. Interestingly, heavy rainfall was recorded in the NE, mainly in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya, till the first week of July, resulting in heavy floods in Assam, which claimed 97 human lives until July 23.

According to the IMD’s data, Manipur and Meghalaya recorded a rainfall deficit of -61 percent. Manipur usually gets a rainfall of 54.6 mm in the week from July 18 to 24, but the actual rainfall received was only 21.1 mm. Meghalaya gets a normal rainfall of 204.7 mm during this period, but it actually received 78.9 mm.

Meanwhile, Nagaland also received 50 percent less than normal rainfall. It usually gets 72.3 mm, but it received 35.9 mm at the same time. Arunachal Pradesh also received a rainfall deficit of 49 percent. According to IMD, Arunachal received 61.3 mm of rainfall against the normal rainfall of 121 mm. Similarly, Tripura also received 48 percent less than normal rainfall. The state usually gets 88.8 mm but received only 46.6 mm in actual terms.

Assam also recorded a deficit of 44 percent rainfall, like the other NE states, in the week ending July 24. The state received a rainfall of 55.7 mm in place of the usual 99.8 mm.

Mizoram also stuck to the trend, receiving 33 percent less than usual rainfall. Instead of the normal 94.3 mm of rainfall, it received 63 mm during the same week.

