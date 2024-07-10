IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: An IMD (India Meteorological Department) prediction regarding heavy rainfall during the next few days in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya is laden with the threat of flood fury in Assam that has not yet got relief from the current flood wave.

In its bulletin issued at 1 p.m. today, IMD predicted enhanced rainfall over the northeastern states.

According to the bulletin, heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls is likely over Northeast and adjoining east India during the next 2–3 days and will decrease in intensity thereafter. “Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely in Arunachal Pradesh on July 9 and 10, Assam and Meghalaya on July 10, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during July 9–11,” the bulletin said.

According to the IMD, the significant rainfall during the past 24 hours in Assam was 7 cm each at Gossaigaon in the Kokrajhar district and Dhekiajuli in the Sonitpur district.

Along with the prediction, the IMD issued some suggestions as well. The suggested actions are:

Checking for traffic congestion on route before leaving for any destination.

Following any traffic advisories that are issued in this region

Avoid areas that face waterlogging problems often.

Avoid staying in a vulnerable structure.

