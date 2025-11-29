Delhi Court to Deliver Order on ED Chargesheet in National Herald Case Today

DELHI: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi is likely to announce whether it will take cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) chargesheet in the National Herald case alleged money-laundering case.

The prosecution complaint, filed under Sections 44 and 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), names several senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey and others. The ED has alleged conspiracy and money laundering over the alleged fraudulent takeover of ₹2,000 crore worth properties belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which published the National Herald newspaper.

During an earlier hearing, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, appearing for the ED, requested the court to direct all accused persons to file their responses. This was opposed by Senior Advocate Pramod Dubey, representing Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd, who argued that such a step was premature.

On the other hand, multiple senior lawyers represented various accused parties. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared virtually for Sonia Gandhi, Senior Advocate RS Cheema represented Rahul Gandhi, Advocate Sushil Bajaj argued for Suman Dubey, and Senior Advocate Madhav Khurana appeared on behalf of Young Indian. ASG SV Raju presented submissions for the ED.