Winter Session of Assam Assembly Concludes Today

One of the major highlights on the last day would be the presentation of the report of the ministerial committee constituted for granting recognition to six communities. Minister of Tribal Affairs Dr. Ranoj Pegu is expected to present the long-awaited report before the House. Simultaneously, the 2023–24 CAG report and annual reports of various Assembly committees would also be placed.

The House is set to debate 11 issues previously raised by legislators. Two important education-related bills include the Teachers-Employees State-Level Amendment Bill and the Teachers’ Recruitment and Transfer Amendment Bill.

On the other hand, the Assam State BJP has hailed the passage of the Assam Fixation of Ceiling on Land Holdings (Amendment) Bill, 2025, calling it a historic milestone for the state’s tea garden workers. Passed during the Winter Session of the Assembly, the bill is seen as ending nearly 200 years of land deprivation faced by the community since the British era.