Delhi Police defend detention of CJP activist ahead of planned Janpath protest

New Delhi: In a comprehensive press briefing addressing the recent unrest and detentions in the national capital, Delhi Police DCP Neha Yadav shed light on the circumstances surrounding the detention of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke and two associates on October 10. The detention occurred ahead of a planned sit-in protest at Janpath, which authorities denied due to a lack of proper permissions, prevailing security conditions, and a history of non-compliance.

Earlier in the day, an Executive Magistrate court has released CJP activists Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. The three were produced before the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station following their preventive arrest.

According to DCP Yadav, previous demonstrations organised by the group involved severe law-and-order violations, including heavy stone-pelting, arson, and extensive damage to public property, alongside a failure to adhere to legal undertakings and local directives. To maintain public safety and protect citizens' property, Section 133 BNSS has been imposed across several areas of Delhi to strictly prohibit unauthorised gatherings and protests.

Addressing concerns raised during the developments, DCP Yadav also detailed the police response following tragic personal news received by Dipke. As soon as police received information regarding the passing away of Abhijeet Dipke's grandmother, officers approached him to deliver the sad news and offer immediate support. Authorities sensitively inquired if he required help with travel, flights, or communication. Officers repeatedly asked if he wished to speak with his parents, but the offers were declined. (ANI)

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