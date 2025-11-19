Delhi Red Fort blast: Advisory issued to private satellite TV channels

GUWAHATI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) issued an advisory for all private TV channels to exercise the highest level of discretion and sensitivity while broadcasting content related to alleged people involved in Red Fort blasts justifying their acts of violence, as well as information and videos of how to make explosive material. Such broadcasts may inadvertently encourage or incite violence, disrupt public order, and pose risks to national security, the ministry said.

It has come to the notice of this Ministry that some news channels have been broadcasting content related to alleged persons involved in Red Fort blasts, justifying their acts of violence. “Broadcasters must ensure strict compliance with the programme and advertising code under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995. Such broadcasts may violate the Cable Television Network Rules, the Ministry added. (PIB)

Also Read: Assam Petrochemicals secures landmark German export deal