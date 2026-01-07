Asom Mala Marks Major Shift in Assam’s Road Infrastructure: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday highlighted the progress made in the state’s road and transport infrastructure under the Asom Mala initiative, describing it as a major shift from the past.
In a post on social media platform X, Sarma said Assam has moved away from poor road conditions and fragile logistics to world-class highways and seamless transport corridors.
He noted that improved connectivity has significantly reduced travel time and strengthened movement of goods and people across the state.
"From slow, shaky roads and weak logistics to world-class highways and seamless corridors, Assam’s infrastructure has truly leveled up under 'Asom Mala'," Sarma wrote on X.
The Chief Minister also added that faster and more reliable transport networks are opening up new economic opportunities.
"Today, faster travel and stronger connectivity are ensuring brighter opportunities for all," he said.
Asom Mala is one of the Assam government’s flagship infrastructure programmes, aimed at creating a modern and durable road network across the state. Modeled on the Centre’s Bharatmala project, the initiative focuses on upgrading key state highways and important district roads to improve overall connectivity.
The programme is designed to link economic hubs within Assam to major national transport corridors, making the movement of people and goods faster and more efficient. By strengthening road links, the government aims to support trade, encourage tourism and accelerate economic activity across both urban and remote regions.
Under Asom Mala, new high-speed corridors are being developed while existing roads, including crucial stretches in hill districts such as Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao, are being widened and improved.
The project also emphasises modern road asset management systems to ensure better maintenance, with the broader goal of safer travel, reduced journey times and long-term infrastructure resilience.