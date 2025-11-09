Deputy GM of Numaligarh Refinery in Custody for Alleged Misconduct

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Deputy General Manager of Numaligarh Refinery, Bhavesh Kalita, was arrested by the police today in connection with a woman-related offence. He was taken into custody on charges of luring and committing indecent acts with a young girl. Numaligarh police apprehended Bhavesh Kalita, a top official of the refinery, from a secret location. He was later produced before the Golaghat District Judicial Court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

