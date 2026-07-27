Despite Record Fish Production, Assam Still Depends on Imports

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam has achieved record growth in fish production over the last six years, with the output reaching an all-time high of 5.29 lakh metric tonnes (MT) in 2024–25 and an approximate 5.54 lakh MT in 2025–26. Despite this progress, the state continues to import significant quantities of fish from other states to bridge the gap between production and consumption.

Official figures show a consistent rise in fish production over the past six years. Production increased from 3.73 lakh MT in 2019–20 to 3.93 lakh MT in 2020–21, 4.17 lakh MT in 2021–22, 4.43 lakh MT in 2022–23, 4.99 lakh MT in 2023–24, 5.29 lakh MT in 2024–25, and a record 5.54 lakh MT in 2025–26.

Despite the production gains, fish imports have remained a regular feature. According to information provided by the Fisheries Department, Assam imported 20,073 MT in 2019–20, 12,829 MT in 2020–21, 22,731 MT in 2021–22, 26,430 MT in 2022–23, 18,240.83 MT in 2023–24, 20,925.61 MT in 2024–25, and 20,623.56 MT in 2025–26. The imported fish mainly came from Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar. However, the department clarified that it does not maintain state-wise import figures, as import data is recorded only in aggregate.

The department further noted that if 90% of Assam’s population is assumed to consume an average of 20 kilograms of fish per person annually, the state’s actual fish requirement would rise to around 6.62 lakh MT. This indicates that while official estimates suggest near self-sufficiency, actual consumption demand remains substantially higher, necessitating continued imports.

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