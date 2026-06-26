Devotees throng Nilachal Hills as Kamakhya Temple set to reopen after Ambubachi rituals

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The spiritual heart of Assam is beating with anticipation as the revered Kamakhya Temple prepares to reopen on Friday following the completion of the annual Ambubachi observance, marking the sacred Nivritti ceremony.

With just hours remaining before devotees are allowed to enter the shrine once again, the Nilachal Hills witnessed an extraordinary surge of pilgrims on Thursday. Thousands gathered around the temple complex, eager to be among the first to seek the blessings of Maa Kamakhya when the temple doors reopen after the three-day period of ritual seclusion.

The overwhelming influx of devotees led to chaotic scenes in the evening after authorities' suspended entry to the temple at 6 pm. Despite the closure, long queues continued to stretch along the main approach roads, with hundreds of pilgrims patiently waiting through the night in the hope of securing early darshan on Friday.

Both major routes leading to the temple experienced severe crowding as devotees from different parts of the country continued to arrive in large numbers. Traffic congestion was reported on several stretches between Maligaon and Pandu, where crowd movement and vehicular flow remained difficult to regulate amid the unprecedented rush.

The atmosphere around the temple complex remained charged with devotion and anticipation. The chanting of prayers, devotional songs, and the sight of saffron-clad sadhus and pilgrims created a vibrant spiritual ambience as the Ambubachi Mela neared its grand conclusion.

Authorities have made extensive arrangements to manage the expected surge in footfall during the reopening ceremony. Security personnel, volunteers, and administrative officials have been deployed at key locations to facilitate crowd movement and ensure the safety of devotees.

The reopening of the Kamakhya Temple on Friday is expected to attract one of the largest gatherings of the festival, with devotees eagerly awaiting the opportunity to offer prayers and receive the sacred blessings associated with the conclusion of the Ambubachi Mela.

Often referred to as the spiritual lifeline of the Northeast, the Kamakhya Temple draws millions of devotees every year. As the doors of the ancient shrine prepare to open once again, an atmosphere of faith, devotion, and hope envelops the Nilachal Hills, bringing the four-day spiritual congregation to its most significant moment.

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