DGP Harmit Singh Reviews Security in Kokrajhar After IED Explosion on Railway Tracks

Kokrajhar: Assam Director General of Police (DGP ) Harmit Singh visited Kokrajhar on Thursday to review the security situation following a powerful IED explosion that damaged a section of the railway track between Kokrajhar and Salakati stations around midnight.

DGP Singh chaired a high-level meeting with senior police officers and security officials at the 7th Batallion police camp in Charaikhola to assess the incident and plan preventive measures. He directed authorities to intensify surveillance across the district, particularly along railway lines and vital installations, stressing the need fhe need for coordination among state police, railway police, and central forces.

Speaking to the media, Singh confirmed that the blast was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). “Forensic Samples have been collected. The investigation is ongoing, and those responsible will be identified and apprehended soon,” he stated.

Following the explosion, security forces have been deployed across Kokrajhar, and railway patrols have been strengthened. Train services remain partially suspended as repair work continues on the damaged track.

The explosion, which occured about five kilometers east of Kokrajhar station, triggered panic among passengers and disrupted regional rail traffic. Authorities have assured that all necessary measures are being taken to restore normalcy and ensure passenger safety.