Dharma is guiding force within all of us, says Mohan Bhagwat

Mumbai: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that Dharma is the driving force behind all existence and also governs the entire universe.

Addressing the event, 'Vihar Sevak Urja Milan', the RSS chief also reminded us that humans perform God's work but are not God.

"Those who abide by the truth on which religion is based are called saints. Therefore, it is the duty of all of us to ensure the respect and protection of saints. That is why the country's Prime Minister also says that I hesitate to say 'no' to saints. We should always keep in mind that we are doing the work of God, but we are not God," Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat further stated that Dharma guides all existence like fire burns and water flows, and as long as it steers India, the nation will remain a "Vishwaguru".

He further added that "Dharma is the guiding force within all of us. If we journey in the 'vehicle' steered by Dharma, we are protected from 'accident'. Dharma governs the entire universe. While a state may be secular, no living or non-living entity can exist without its inherent Dharma, just as fire has its Dharma to burn and water has its Dharma to flow. As long as Dharma drives Bharat, it will continue to be Vishwaguru."

Earlier, while attending the Sanatan Culture Festival in Vrindavan, Mathura, the RSS chief vouched for unity among the Hindu community, saying that there should be no discrimination of any kind.

Bhagwat said that the world might view divisions within the Hindu community by caste, creed, sect, and language, but they are all one.

"There should be no discrimination of any kind... We consider the society in which we live as one; we believe the entire Hindu society is one, yet the world sees many divisions within it, such as language, caste, sect, and community... For as many types of Hindus as the world recognises, I have friends from each of those types visiting each other, eating and drinking together, standing by in joy and sorrow, treating them as friends..." he said. (ANI)

