Dhing Incident: Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress Protests in Guwahati Against Recent Child Rape

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee, under the leadership of Mira Borthakur, staged a protest in front of Rajiv Bhawan on Friday against the gruesome raping of a girl child in Dhing recently. The protesters held banners demanding the Chief Minister to resign if he fails to protect the women of the state.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah also strongly condemned the heinous Dhing incident. Taking to X, Bhupen Borah said, “The Assam Police must ensure that those involved in the shameful and heinous incident like the Dhing incident are not spared under any circumstances, and the public must also keep a close eye. I urge that exemplary punishment be given to prevent anyone from daring to repeat such incidents. I wish for the speedy recovery of the student and also hope that the family finds the strength and courage to get through this difficult time.”

Again, taking to X, the Jorhat Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi said, “Another monstrous attack on a girl, this time a minor in Dhing. I hope the police and the local community will come together to bring the perpetrators to justice. A comprehensive case must be built up. No stone must be left unturned. I stand with the parents of the minor in this time of pain and grief.”

Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi said on X, “Criminals have no caste or religion. Whether it is the case of the young doctor in Kolkata or the schoolgirl in my constituency in Dhing, such heinous crimes are never acceptable in any society. I demand not only condemnation but also immediate action against the culprits and the harshest punishment.”

