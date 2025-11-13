Dholai Co-District Celebrates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary

Cachar: The 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic spirit at Dholai. The event was organised by the District Administration, Cachar, in association with the Dholai Co-District Administration and My Bharat Cachar.
The celebration began with a grand Unity March, flagged off by MP Parimal Suklabaidya, MLA Nihar Ranjan Das, and Co-District Commissioner Roktim Baruah, ACS. Over a thousand students, youth volunteers, and locals participated, spreading the message of peace, harmony, and self-reliance.
At a public meeting held after the march, MP Parimal Suklabaidya, who was the Chief Guest, paid tribute to the Iron Man of India and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to honour Patel’s legacy through the Statue of Unity and the Run for Unity programme. “Sardar Patel united 562 princely states and laid the foundation of modern India. His vision still guides our nation,” the MP said.
MLA Nihar Ranjan Das urged young people to follow Patel’s ideals of discipline, nationalism, and self-reliance, while Co-District Commissioner Roktim Baruah highlighted that Patel’s life was a roadmap for unity and development.
The event also featured cultural performances by local artists, including patriotic songs and traditional dances such as Bihu, Dhamail, and Manipuri. A Swadeshi Mela was also organised by Self Help Groups promoting local crafts under the “Vocal for Local” initiative.
The celebration concluded with a plantation drive under the theme “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”, symbolising a pledge for a greener and united India.