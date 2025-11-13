NAAC Issues Show-Cause Notice to Al-Falah University for Misleading Accreditation Claims

New Delhi: The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has issued a show-cause notice to Al-Falah University in Faridabad for allegedly displaying false information regarding its accreditation status on its official website.

In the notice, NAAC stated that the university had “misrepresented” its accreditation credentials, misleading students, parents, and the general public. The council clarified that Al-Falah University neither holds NAAC accreditation nor has volunteered for the Cycle-1 Assessment and Accreditation (A&A).

“It has been brought to the notice of NAAC that Al-Falah University has publicly displayed on its website that it is an endeavour of Al-Falah Charitable Trust, which runs three colleges, Al-Falah School of Engineering and Technology (since 1997, Graded A by NAAC), Brown Hill College of Engineering and Technology (since 2008), and Al-Falah School of Education and Training (since 2006, Graded A by NAAC), which is absolutely wrong and misleading,” the notice read.

NAAC has directed the university to submit an explanation within a stipulated period, warning of further action if the misleading claims are not corrected immediately.

Failure to comply with the directive may invite strict action from the NAAC, including officially declaring the university’s non-accredited status.

The council emphasised that such misleading claims damage public trust and the credibility of the accreditation system. It also requested students and parents to verify an institution’s accreditation details only through the official NAAC website before taking admission.