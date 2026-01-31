Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge: 67.5% Complete, Set for 2028 Finish

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A mega project of Assam-- the 19-km-long Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge project over the River Brahmaputra--is being closely monitored by Project Assessment, Infrastructure Monitoring and Analytics for Nation-Building (PAIMANA). It is a web-based portal of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, launched in September 2025, to monitor central sector infrastructure projects worth Rs 150 crore and above.

The total project cost of the upcoming Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge is approximately Rs 4997 crore.

Work on the bridge is proceeding at full speed and is 67.5% complete, as of December 2025. The completion target for the bridge is set for September 2028. Work on this longest river bridge in the country, started in December 2020.

The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), is developing the Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge-one of the most transformative connectivity projects for Northeast India. By enabling smoother, faster movement of people and goods, the project is set to boost regional trade, improve access to essential services, and deepen India's connection with its Northeastern states. L&T is constructing the bridge.

The Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge is a four-lane bridge project over the river Brahmaputra, connecting Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari in Meghalaya. It forms a vital part of National Highway 127B and serves as the missing link in the proposed NH-127B alignment between Assam and Meghalaya, close to the Bangladesh border, connecting Dhubri by road to Tura, Nongstoin, and other towns in western and central Meghalaya. Once completed, it will be India's longest river bridge, stretching across 19.28 kilometres, comprising 12.62 kilometres of extradosed cable-stayed navigable spans, 5.73 kilometres of viaducts, and 0.92 kilometres of approach roads.

This bridge will serve more than two million commuters, becoming the shortest and most efficient connection between the western regions of Meghalaya and the rest of India. The project holds strategic significance as it will not only enhance regional connectivity but also strengthen India's access to international trade corridors linking Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and beyond.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is funding the construction of this mega bridge.

