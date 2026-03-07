Dibrugarh Citizens Demand Crackdown on Dummy Schools in Assam

Citizens in Dibrugarh are stepping up pressure on the Assam government to take firm action against dummy schools — establishments that register as regular schools but function primarily as coaching centres, sidestepping standard academic requirements.

The growing public outcry follows similar action elsewhere in the country, with residents demanding that Assam follow the example set by Rajasthan, where the High Court has ordered the formation of Special Investigation Teams (SITs) to probe such institutions.

