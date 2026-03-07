Dibrugarh Citizens Demand Crackdown on Dummy Schools in Assam

Citizens in Dibrugarh are stepping up pressure on the Assam government to take firm action against dummy schools — establishments that register as regular schools but function primarily as coaching centres, sidestepping standard academic requirements.
The growing public outcry follows similar action elsewhere in the country, with residents demanding that Assam follow the example set by Rajasthan, where the High Court has ordered the formation of Special Investigation Teams (SITs) to probe such institutions.
Dummy schools typically enrol students on paper while those students attend full-time coaching centres instead, bypassing regular classroom instruction. Critics say this arrangement exploits students, distorts academic records, and hollows out the integrity of the formal education system.
"The dummy schools will spoil the education system," one Dibrugarh resident said, reflecting a sentiment shared widely among locals.
Adding to the frustration is the response — or lack of it — from state authorities. Despite the Central government issuing guidelines on dummy schools in 2024, Assam officials have claimed to be unaware of the issue, drawing sharp criticism from residents and civil society.
The Rajasthan High Court has described dummy schools as "a blight on India's education system," noting that they undermine holistic learning and erode academic integrity.
The court has directed the Rajasthan state government to conduct sudden and random inspections of schools and coaching centres, with strict action mandated against those found in violation.
Dibrugarh's citizens are now asking why Assam cannot do the same.
Residents have put forward a specific set of demands to the Assam government:
Full implementation of the Centre's 2024 guidelines on dummy schools
Thorough investigations into dummy schools currently operating across Assam
Strict action against coaching centres found to be functioning under the cover of school registrations
The core message from Dibrugarh is straightforward — accountability and urgency. Residents say the state government can no longer afford to look the other way while the education system is being undermined from within.