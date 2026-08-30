Dibrugarh District Administration issued Train Timing for NEET-PG Exam Candidates

Guwahati: Ahead of the NEET PG 2026 examination scheduled for Sunday, August 30, the Dibrugarh district administration in Assam has issued a public notice advising candidates to take note of train timings at Lahowal Railway Station and plan their journeys accordingly, officials said on Saturday.

The notice, issued by the Office of the District Commissioner, Dibrugarh, Development Branch, highlighted the movement of several trains through Lahowal Railway Station during the examination day. According to the administration, trains will pass through the station between 5:15 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The listed services include trains operating in both directions. Down direction trains will run on the New Tinsukia-Dibrugarh route, while up direction trains will operate between Dibrugarh and New Tinsukia.

The administration advised NEET PG candidates to factor in train schedules while planning travel to examination centres. Candidates have been asked to make necessary arrangements and leave sufficiently early to avoid delays in reaching their allotted centres.

The advisory comes as thousands of medical aspirants prepare to appear for the postgraduate medical entrance examination. Reaching centres on time is crucial as candidates must adhere strictly to the examination day schedule and reporting requirements.

The district administration said the notice was issued in the interest of candidates to ensure train movement does not affect their travel plans. Candidates appearing in Dibrugarh have been urged to check train timings, assess travel routes and allow adequate time for transit.

The administration stressed the need for candidates to plan and reach examination venues well before the stipulated reporting time to avoid last minute difficulties. (IANS)

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