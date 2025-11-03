Minister Prasanta Phukan Visits Barpeta Satra, Assures Steps to Address Key Shortcomings

Barpeta: Assam’s Power Minister, Prasanta Phukan, visited the historic Barpeta Satra on Sunday to review its condition and take note of various infrastructural and operational challenges faced by the institution.

Accompanied by his wife, the minister offered prayers and paid his respects to the Satradhikar and other spiritual leaders of the Satra. This marks his first visit to the revered Satra after assuming ministerial office.

During his interaction with the authorities, Minister Phukan learned about several deficiencies, including the shortage of a transformer essential for the Satra’s operations. He assured that the Power Department will take the necessary steps to address these issues promptly.

Speaking to the media, Minister Phukan emphasised the Satra’s vital role in preserving Assamese identity and cultural heritage. “Barpeta Satra continues to inspire generations. I will do my best to keep this legacy alive and take our culture to the highest level,” he said.

The visit reflects the government’s commitment to safeguarding Assam’s spiritual institutions and ensuring their continued contribution to society.