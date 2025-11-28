Assam Assembly to Set Detention Room for Suspended Members

Guwahati: The Assam Legislative Assembly will soon introduce a dedicated detention room within its premises to hold suspended Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) who disrupt House proceedings. Speaker Biswajit Daimary, on Friday, confirmed that the Assembly Secretariat will draft detailed guidelines for its functioning in the coming days.

The development comes after a series of disruptions in the House, most recently involving suspended MLA Akhil Gogoi, who repeatedly interrupted Question Hour and engaged in heated exchanges. His conduct caused fresh uproar on Friday, drawing attention to the need for stronger disciplinary measures.

Following the incident, Minister Bimal Borah supported the idea of creating a designated detention space inside the Assembly to prevent repeated disturbances and maintain order during proceedings. He emphasised that such a facility would help uphold the dignity and smooth functioning of the House.

Responding to the proposal, Speaker Daimary stated that the detention room will be set up soon and will operate under strict rules to be framed by the Secretariat. He stated that while disagreements and protests are part of a democratic system, continuous disruptions cannot be allowed to obstruct legislative business.

The decision has already shaken off political interest, given the tense atmosphere during recent sessions and Akhil Gogoi’s vocal criticism of the government. Further details on operational norms, duration of detention, and procedural safeguards are expected to be released shortly.