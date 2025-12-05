Tripura CM Manik Saha Urges Proactive Strategy for Tea Sector

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has urged the Tripura Tea Development Corporation (TTDC) to adopt a forward-looking strategy aimed at transforming the corporation into a self-reliant and employment-generating entity. The direction came during a review meeting held at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday with senior officials of the Industries and Commerce Department and the TTDC.

According to TTDC Chairman Samir Ranjan Ghosh, the corporation has shown significant improvement by reducing its financial losses from ₹5.4 crore in 2023–24 to ₹2.81 crore in 2024–25, almost a 50 per cent decline. He added that TTDC hopes to achieve a “zero loss” status within the current financial year.

Chief Minister Saha stressed that Tripura tea, known for its rich aroma and distinct taste, must uphold its quality while strengthening marketing efforts to expand revenue. He also urged the department to promote the “vocal for local” initiative by encouraging increased consumption of Tripura tea across the state.

Industry officials highlighted that Tripura produced 90 lakh kilograms of tea in 2024. The state currently has five TTDC-operated tea gardens, 13 cooperative estates, 36 private estates, and around 2,800 small growers. Worker welfare measures have also improved, including a wage hike from ₹105 to ₹204 and the upgrade of the Brahmakund Tea Processing Centre. Additionally, a new small-scale factory has been set up at Machmara in North Tripura.

Ghosh noted that losses could have been further reduced if the corporation were permitted to send tea to auction markets instead of supplying it through the public distribution system.