Dima Hasao Residents Voice Strong Resistance Against Proposed 1200-MW Hydropower Project

Haflong: In a strong show of resistance, people from Moti Lampu, Moti Hojai, and Riam Bathari in Dima Hasao district opposed the 1200-MW hydroelectric power project, proposed jointly by Assam Power Generation Corporation Ltd (APGCL) and Adani Green Energy Ltd.

In a detailed memorandum addressed to Dilip Saikia, president of the Assam BJP, village representatives Mohonlal Rajiyung (Gaonbura, Moti Lampu), Joytolal Khersa (Gaonbura, Moti Hojai), and Nailon Bathari of Riam Bathari expressed deep alarm over reports that the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) has issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the project site.