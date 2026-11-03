Dima Hasao to Receive Rs 1,014 Crore Annually from Limestone Mining Revenue

A CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Highlighting a transformative opportunity for Dima Hasao's local economy, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the district could generate approximately Rs 84,500 crore in total revenue over the next 50 years through the auction of 13 limestone blocks.

Out of the total revenue, 60 percent-estimated at around Rs 1,014 crore annually-will go directly to the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, the Chief Minister shared that 13 limestone blocks were auctioned to leading cement manufacturing companies in India through a transparent bidding process.

He said the total projected revenue was Rs 84,500 crore over a 50-year period, with average annual revenue of approximately Rs 1,690 crore, and DHAC's share being 60% of the total revenue.

The Chief Minister emphasised that this arrangement will play a pivotal role in boosting the financial self-reliance of the autonomous council.

He noted that the direct influx of funds would reduce the council's reliance on state or central financial aid for local development initiatives and infrastructure projects.

Reflecting on the region's past struggles with insurgency, he mentioned that the benefits of industrial and commercial expansion in tribal-dominated areas can only reach local populations when regional governing bodies are direct financial stakeholders. He cited the limestone auction as a prime example of this economic model.

Referring to opposition to industrial projects in tribal areas, he argued that sustainable auctioning processes create reliable, long-term revenue streams for local communities.

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