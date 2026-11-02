Dima Hasao Council to Receive Rs 1,014 Crore Annually from Limestone Revenue

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC) is expected to receive around Rs 1,014 crore annually from limestone mining activities in the hill district, describing the revenue-sharing arrangement as a major step towards financial autonomy for the region.

In a post on social media platform , Sarma said that 13 limestone blocks in Dima Hasao had been auctioned transparently to leading cement companies.

As per Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the auctions are projected to generate approximately Rs 84,500 crore over a period of 50 years, translating into an estimated annual revenue of Rs 1,690 crore. Of this amount, 60 per cent, or around Rs 1,014 crore annually, will go directly to the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council.

Highlighting the significance of the arrangement, Sarma said the revenue-sharing mechanism would strengthen the council's financial independence and enable it to undertake development activities without having to depend on the state or Central governments for every allocation.

He also defended the role of commercial investment in indigenous areas, pointing to Dima Hasao's experience as an example of how economic activity could contribute to local empowerment.

Himanta Biswa Sarma described the direct transfer of limestone revenue to the autonomous council as an example of genuine autonomy, emphasising that the arrangement would give the local administration greater financial resources to address the region's development needs.