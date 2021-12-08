Dimasa National Liberation Army rebel among 3 killed

OUR CORRESPONDENT



HAFLONG: At least three persons died, and several others sustained injuries when Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) cadres reportedly beat them up mercilessly on Sunday night. The DNLA is in the peace process with the Centre.

Five cadres of the DNLA had fled the camp a few days back. They were brought back and punished.

Again on Sunday midnight, the DNLA picked up six civilians from various parts of Dima Hasao and beat them up mercilessly at the camp. Two of them succumbed to their injuries on Monday.

The villagers reached the DNLA camp at Manigipur. They, however, could not enter the camp.

The villagers then informed the Maibang police. With the help of the police, they found that two civilians were killed and four others injured. They also found five DNLA cadres who had fled the camp seriously injured. The police took all the injured to the Haflong Civil Hospital where one cadre succumbed to his injury this morning.

The deceased have identified as Ramsen Langthasa (45), son of Durja Langthasa Borolalbung, Bimal Goswami of Guspati, Langtingand Aporat Langthasa (23), son of Jokan Langthasa of Langaokro.

The police arrested five DNLA cadres including the 'deputy c-in-c' on the charge of killing three persons and injuring nine persons. They are battling for their lives in Haflong Civil Hospital.

Additional SP Indraneel Barua said that the police arrested those involved in the incident. He also said that the rebels had confessed their involvement in the physical assault on civilians that left three dead, including a DNLA cadre.

Arrested DNLA cadres are Judisan Haflongbar alias Amerika, Pritamjit Jidung alias Galao, Dipholjit Langthasa alias Daoraja, Nabojit Phonglo and Notunjay Nunisa.

