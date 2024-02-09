DIR VAC arrests official on bribery charge in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Following a complaint received at the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Mamtaz Begum, Junior Assistant in the Directorate of Pension, Assam, Guwahati had demanded Rs. 20,000 through a middleman Hanif Ahmed, as bribe from the complainant for processing his father's pension file, the complainant approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.

Accordingly, a trap was laid today on Thursday by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, in the Directorate of Pension, Assam, Guwahati. Mamtaz Begum was caught red handed near her office, in presence of independent witnesses, immediately after she accepted Rs. 10,000 as part of the demanded bribe, in conspiracy with the middleman, Hanif Ahmed. The tainted bribe money has been recovered from her possession and has been seized accordingly, in presence of independent witnesses.

The middleman Hanif Ahmed, a retired school teacher was also apprehended for demanding and accepting the bribe, in conspiracy with the public servant.

In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on 08/02/2024 vide Case No. 15/2024, under Section 120 (B) IPC r/w section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018). Finding sufficient evidence against the public servant and the middleman, both of them have been arrested in connection with the above-mentioned case. Necessary legal follow up action is underway.

