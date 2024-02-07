Assam: Anti-Corruption Sweep Nets Naduar Revenue Circle Lat Mandal for Bribery

GUWAHATI: In a decisive crackdown on corruption, the anti-corruption department made a significant arrest, apprehending Arafad Alom Bora, the Lat Mandal of Naduar Revenue Circle in Sootea, Biswanath District. The arrest follows a complaint lodged with the CM Vigilance cell, alleging Bora's demand for a bribe of Rs. 5,000 for the correction and update of land records.

Refusing to succumb to corruption, the complainant sought legal intervention, leading to the involvement of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam. A trap was meticulously set on February 7, 2024, by the vigilant team in the office of the Circle Officer at Naduar Revenue Circle.

Bora's illicit activities were brought to a halt when he was caught red-handed in the act. In the presence of independent witnesses, he was found accepting Rs. 2,000 as part of the demanded bribe. The tainted money was promptly seized, securing crucial evidence in the fight against corruption.

Following the successful operation, a case was registered at the ACB Police Station on the same day under Case No. 14/2024, citing Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (amended in 2018). Subsequent investigations revealed substantial evidence against the Lot Mandal, leading to his arrest in connection with the bribery case.

As the legal process unfolds, the anti-corruption authorities assure that necessary follow-up actions will be diligently pursued. This arrest serves as a stark reminder that corruption will be met with stern consequences.