Assam: Zubeen Garg’s public memorial service held in Numaligarh

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Ever since news of the demise of people’s artiste Zubeen Garg spread, his fans have been holding on to countless memories of him. Admirers, young and old alike, have been gathering with candles in hand, their flickering lights shining like fireflies in the night, creating a snapshot reminiscent of one of Zubeen’s new songs, heartfelt tributes glowing all around.

Thousands of admirers from across the Greater Numaligarh region have spent days filling the air with emotion, echoing with songs and memories dedicated to Zubeen Garg.

Organized by the Numaligarh Human Rights and Protection Forum, a daylong programme of Zubeen Garg’s public memorial service began with devotional recitations by Vaishnavite devotees in the morning. This was followed by Diha Naam, Negera Naam, Tokari Naam, women’s Diha Kirtan, Bible readings by the Christian community, Quran recitations by members of the Muslim community, and other multi-faith prayers, making the event at historic Numaligarh a truly inclusive and spiritual farewell to the beloved artiste.

Also Read: NRI Rupkamal Kalita Appears Before CID in Zubeen Garg Case, First Singapore-Based Witness Questioned

Also Watch: