Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seizes 61 kg of foreign-origin gold

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has made a massive seizure of 61 kg of foreign-origin gold, Rs 13 lakh in cash, and 19 vehicles in a coordinated operation across several cities in India. The operation also took place in Guwahati, Barpeta, Muzaffarpur, Araria, and Gorakhpur on March 12 and 13, 2024.

A total of twelve people, including the masterminds, were arrested during this operation. Acting on a specific intelligence report, DRI officers in Guwahati apprehended six members of the syndicate, including two masterminds, from residential premises at Guwahati and recovered 22.74 kg of gold, cash amounting to Rs 13 lakh, vehicles, and other electronic items.

Two bogus goldmakers were arrested in Dhubri. A vehicle that had already left Guwahati was tracked down and intercepted at Barpeta. 13.28 kg of smuggled gold was recovered from the intercepted vehicle, and another two people were apprehended.

Following the leads unearthed during the investigations, DRI officers from Muzaffarpur intercepted a vehicle near Darbhanga and recovered 13.27 kg of gold. Another vehicle was intercepted by DRI officers at Gorakhpur, and 11.79 kg of foreign-origin gold was recovered.

Nine other cars with secret cavities used by the syndicate were also identified and intercepted at Araria, Bihar, by DRI officers from Patna. Initial questioning of the apprehended persons revealed that the syndicate used to smuggle gold into India through the Indo-Myanmar land border in small quantities, aggregate the same at Guwahati, and further transport to Delhi, Jaipur, etc. DRI has apprehended 12 people-eight people in Guwahati, two in Muzaffarpur, and two in Gorakhpur-in this operation.

