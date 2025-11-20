Displaced Families in Manipur Hold Mass Sit-In Protests Opposing Sangai Festival

Imphal: A large number of displaced residents from Manipur’s valley districts held a mass sit-in protest on Thursday, expressing strong opposition to the state government’s decision to organise the Sangai Festival while thousands continue to live in relief camps. The demonstrations were held simultaneously across several camps, where people demanded that the government focus on rehabilitation and restoring free movement before celebrating any major event.

Protesters held placards with messages such as “Free Movement First, Then Sangai Festival”, “We Boycott Sangai Festival”, and “First Resettlement, Then Celebration”. They said that holding a festival in the middle of an unresolved crisis was insensitive to the struggles faced by displaced families who have been living in temporary shelters for months.

At the Lamboikhongnang Khong Relief Camp, which currently houses more than 700 inmates, a woman speaking to the media said that it was disheartening to see the authorities preparing for a festival when thousands still remain uprooted. She questioned why the administration, now functioning under President’s Rule, was prioritising celebrations over essential issues such as rehabilitation, safety, and the restoration of movement between districts.

She further appealed to the people of Manipur not to participate in the festival, stating that although the government may have the power to organise it, citizens also have the right to voice their concerns collectively. “We want to celebrate the Sangai Festival only when peace returns and everyone can live freely again,” she said.

The Sangai Festival, considered one of Manipur’s biggest tourism events, is scheduled to begin tomorrow and will continue until November 30. This year’s edition is being organised after a two-year gap due to the ongoing conflict in the state.