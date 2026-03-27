Dispur Assembly Seat 2026: A Three-Way Fight That Could Upset BJP

Guwahati: The Dispur Legislative Assembly Constituency has shaped up as one of the most closely watched contests in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. With a sitting MLA sidelined, a defector handed the ticket, and a rebel independent in the mix, the seat has become a genuine test of strength for both the BJP and Congress.
Who will have the last laugh is anyone's guess.
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The BJP has denied a ticket to two-time MLA Atul Bora — a five-time winner from Dispur — and instead fielded Pradyut Bordoloi, who crossed over from the Congress virtually overnight before being handed the BJP nomination.
Congress has responded by fielding Mira Borthakur Goswami, a candidate who has steadily built a people-friendly image in the constituency.
Adding a further twist, disgruntled BJP leader Jayanta Das has quit the party and will contest as an independent — a move widely seen as one that could directly eat into the BJP's vote share.
The Dispur LAC has a layered electoral past. The first election after the constituency was formed was held in 1978, won by the Janata Party. Congress then dominated the seat, winning in 1983, 2001, 2006, and 2011.
Atul Bora broke that pattern, winning in 2016 and 2021 under the BJP banner. He had previously won from Dispur three times under the AGP, in 1985, 1991, and 1996 — making him a five-time MLA from the constituency overall.
Following the delimitation exercise, the seat now has an electorate of approximately 2.43 lakh voters.
The BJP enters this election carrying three distinct disadvantages at Dispur.
First, it has dropped its sitting MLA, a decision that rarely goes without consequence. Second, it has handed the ticket to someone who was in the Congress just days before — a move that may not sit well with the party's core voters. Third, Jayanta Das, a popular local figure, has walked out and is now running independently, almost certainly drawing votes away from the BJP column.
The Chief Minister and the state BJP president have publicly backed Pradyut Bordoloi and expressed confidence in a united campaign. Atul Bora, too, has assured the leadership he will not lead any internal rebellion. But with elections at stake, political calculations can shift quickly.
The Congress candidate has already reached out to Atul Bora, seeking his support — a sign of how fluid the political ground is in Dispur.
Borthakur Goswami says her campaign will focus squarely on local concerns. "My thrust is on drinking water problems, flood problems, drainage system issues, price rise, and women's safety," she said.
"I want to involve myself in moral-value politics and gain the trust of the people. My objective will be to stand by the people in times of need," she added.
Das, who has been associated with the BJP since its early days in Assam, is unapologetic about his decision to walk out.
"Every family in Dispur knows me personally. I have been working for this constituency for a long time, but the party denied me the ticket," he said.
He argued that voters now face a straightforward choice. "Both the opposing candidates are from the Congress — Mira Borthakur is an old loyalist, and Pradyut Bordoloi defected to the BJP overnight," Das said, appealing directly to Dispur voters to back him instead.
Dispur has historically been a swinging seat, and this election may be its most unpredictable yet. The BJP's ability to consolidate its voter base behind a brand-new face will be the central question. Whether internal resentment quietly undermines that effort — and whether Jayanta Das can convert his local goodwill into actual votes — will determine the final result.