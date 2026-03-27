Dispur Assembly Seat 2026: A Three-Way Fight That Could Upset BJP

The Congress candidate has already reached out to Atul Bora, seeking his support — a sign of how fluid the political ground is in Dispur.

Borthakur Goswami says her campaign will focus squarely on local concerns. "My thrust is on drinking water problems, flood problems, drainage system issues, price rise, and women's safety," she said.

"I want to involve myself in moral-value politics and gain the trust of the people. My objective will be to stand by the people in times of need," she added.

Das, who has been associated with the BJP since its early days in Assam, is unapologetic about his decision to walk out.

"Every family in Dispur knows me personally. I have been working for this constituency for a long time, but the party denied me the ticket," he said.

He argued that voters now face a straightforward choice. "Both the opposing candidates are from the Congress — Mira Borthakur is an old loyalist, and Pradyut Bordoloi defected to the BJP overnight," Das said, appealing directly to Dispur voters to back him instead.