Mira Borthakur Demands Immediate Probe into University Irregularities

Biswanath: Congress leader Mira Borthakur has demanded an immediate probe into the alleged corruption and mismanagement in major universities of the state, particularly Tezpur Central University. She put forward several demands to the Assam Government during a press briefing held in connection with the extended executive meeting of the Biswanath District Mahila Congress on Monday.

Borthakur asserted that Tezpur University was in a paralysed situation after over a month-long demonstration.

She said, “The Tezpur University was established with the intention to embody the region’s aspirations for both academic excellence and political reassurance. Yet, today the university stands paralysed by a month-long uprising triggered by the absconding Vice-Chancellor.”