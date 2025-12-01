Top Headlines

Mira Borthakur Demands Immediate Probe into University Irregularities

Demanding immediate government intervention to restore the academic atmosphere at Tezpur University, she urged the Chief Minister to act responsibly
Image from the press briefing by Congress leader Mira Borthakur
Biswanath: Congress leader Mira Borthakur has demanded an immediate probe into the alleged corruption and mismanagement in major universities of the state, particularly Tezpur Central University. She put forward several demands to the Assam Government during a press briefing held in connection with the extended executive meeting of the Biswanath District Mahila Congress on Monday.

Borthakur asserted that Tezpur University was in a paralysed situation after over a month-long demonstration.

She said, “The Tezpur University was established with the intention to embody the region’s aspirations for both academic excellence and political reassurance. Yet, today the university stands paralysed by a month-long uprising triggered by the absconding Vice-Chancellor.”

The Congress leader accused the Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University of large-scale irregularities, corruption, and administrative failure. She criticised the government for maintaining silence despite unrelenting protests by students and teachers. The situation was "deeply unfortunate," she said, and it was "alarming" to find that the Chief Minister has not taken any measures to restore normalcy in this university even though turmoil has prevailed there for the last two months.

Furthermore, the leader claimed that people from outside Assam were increasingly occupying important positions in state universities, which were gradually being turned into 'business establishments.'

