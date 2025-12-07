Dispur issues new guidelines for private foreign visits by employees

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state Finance Department has issued a detailed set of guidelines governing permission for private foreign visits by officers and employees under its administrative control. The new instructions, released through an executive order, aim to streamline the submission, scrutiny, and approval process amid a rising number of such applications.

According to the order, applications for private foreign travel must now be submitted in a prescribed format at least 45 days before the intended travel date and routed through the respective controlling authority. The Finance Department must receive the application at least 30 days prior to travel.

The purpose of the visit—whether tourism, recreation, pilgrimage, family matters, academic activities, or socio-cultural events—must be clearly stated. Only earned leave or casual leave will be allowed for such travel, with earned leave required to fully cover the travel duration. No other category of leave, such as half-pay leave or extraordinary leave, will be permitted, the order states.

Employees must also furnish details related to travel expenditure, any sponsorships, family members accompanying them, and latest property returns. Applications will be processed only if the applicant is not under suspension and has no pending vigilance or disciplinary proceedings.

The order further restricts foreign visit permissions during Assembly sessions, budget preparation, and the financial year-end period. Eligible employees may avail private foreign travel only once in a block of three years, with a maximum permissible duration of one month. Ex-post-facto approval or extensions of stay abroad will not be allowed under any circumstances.

The Finance Department cautioned that strict disciplinary action will follow if any false information is submitted. The new guidelines will operate in addition to existing instructions issued in 2013 and 2016 by the Personnel Department.

