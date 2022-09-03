Dispur Notifies Enhanced Tea Garden Workers' Wages







GUWAHATI, Sept 2: The State Government has officially notified the enhanced daily wages of tea plantation workers of both the Brahmaputra and Barak valleys.

Labour Welfare Department's Principal Secretary B Kalyan Chakravarthy issued the notification enhancing the minimum interim wage of tea plantation workers by Rs 27. Accordingly, the tea plantation workers in the Brahmaputra Valley shall get Rs 232 against the existing Rs 205, and the tea plantation workers in the Barak Valley shall get Rs 210 against the existing Rs 183 per day.

Various tea bodies and workers' associations met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 10 on the issue of a hike in the daily wages of tea plantation workers. All stakeholders at the meeting agreed to the interim enhancement of Rs 27 in the daily wages of tea labourers.

Talking to The Sentinel, ACMS (Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangh) general secretary Rupesh Gowala said, "While some of the tea gardens have already started paying daily wages to their workers at the enhanced rate, other tea estates will pay at the enhanced rates soon. Since the August 10 meeting decided to make the enhanced rate of daily wage effective from August 1, some of the workers will get arrears."

